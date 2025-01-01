Olivia Wilde and Amy Schumer criticise star-studded Blue Origin space flight

Olivia Wilde and Amy Schumer have criticised the celebrities who took part in the all-female Blue Origin space flight.

Six women, including Katy Perry and Gayle King, made history on Monday when they reached space aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's rocket as part of the Blue Origin NS-13 mission.

A number of celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Khloé Kardashian, watched the vehicle lift off and arrive back from a viewing platform at a private ranch in rural West Texas.

However, Wilde took to her Instagram Stories following the event to question the cost of the endeavour.

"Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess," she captioned a photo of Perry kissing the ground after returning to Earth and exiting the spacecraft.

Meanwhile, in her signature humorous form, Schumer took to Instagram to "announce" that she had received a last-minute invite to join the women on the New Shepard 31 rocket.

"Guys, last second they added me to space, and I'm going to space," the comedy star, holding a Black Panther toy, joked. "I'm bringing this thing. It has no meaning to me, but it was in my bag, and I was on the Subway, and I got the text, and they were like, 'Do you want to go to space?' So I'm going to space."

"Thank you to everyone who got me here," she teased. "I'll see you guys in space."

Elsewhere, Emily Ratajkowski slammed the whole mission in a TikTok video.

"That space mission this morning? That's end time s**t. Like, this is beyond parody," the model fired. "That you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's singlehandedly destroying the planet? Look at the state of the world. Think about how many resources went into putting these women into space... For what? What was the marketing there?"

To conclude, Emily noted she was "disgusted" by the expedition, though she didn't name any of the participants in her rant.

The other women to take part in the space flight include Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Before the mission, Sánchez responded to backlash over the voyage at a press conference.

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," she told reporters. "They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them."