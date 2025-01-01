Florence Pugh begged Marvel to let her jump off second-tallest building for Thunderbolts

Florence Pugh begged Marvel bosses to let her jump off the world's second-tallest building for the new movie Thunderbolts.

The British actress, who plays Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), had to insist upon doing the feat herself instead of using a stunt double when Marvel executives became concerned about the insurance risk.

"I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they were like, 'Yeah, we don't think it's going to happen, it's just gonna be a crazy insurance ordeal and obviously we're not going to throw FP off the second tallest building in the world.' I was like, 'What the f**k? Of course we are! We have to do that,'" she told Fandango.

Pugh took the issue to the top and urged Marvel boss Kevin Feige to let her jump off the roof of the Merdeka 118, a 679-metre (2,227ft) tall skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"I was being a sassy Karen emailing Kevin being like, 'Kevin, this is going to do wonders for the press tour! We have to do this! We're going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records, we need to do this, this (and) this'" she continued. "I had to keep on pushing and then they were like, 'Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building in the world, we'll figure that out for you.'"

The Black Widow star noted that while she quite likes heights, doing the "insane" stunt was "a whole different ballgame" that required a lot of "mental control".

"I fell asleep for three hours after I did the stunt because my brain (powered down)," she added.

Pugh follows in the footsteps of Hollywood's famed action man Tom Cruise, who scaled the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, for 2011's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Thunderbolts, also starring Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Wyatt Russell, will be released in cinemas on 2 May.