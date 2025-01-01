Final Destination: Bloodlines star Anna Lore cast in The Black Phone 2

Anna Lore has joined ‘The Black Phone 2’.

The 32-year-old actress will appear in director Scott Derrickson’s upcoming horror flick for Universal Pictures - which is a sequel to the filmmaker's 2021 movie ‘The Black Phone’ - alongside Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora.

As well as the ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ star, ‘The Black Phone 2’ will also welcome newcomers Demián Bichir and Arianna Rivas.

No details about the character Lore will be portraying in ‘The Black Phone 2’ are known yet.

‘The Black Phone 2’ - which is slated to land in cinemas in October 2025 - has been co-written by Derrickson and Robert Cargill, who are also producing alongside Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.

In ‘The Black Phone’, 13-year-old Finney Shaw (Thames) is abducted by a sadistic killer known as The Grabber (Hawke) and held captive in a soundproof basement, where he discovers a disconnected black phone that mysteriously enables him to communicate with the voices of the killer’s previous victims - each offering clues to help him survive and escape.

Its sequel will reportedly see The Grabber seek revenge on the children from the original film from beyond the grave.

Previously, Derrickson insisted he “didn’t feel obliged” to make a sequel to ‘The Black Phone’.

When Screen Rant asked the director what fans could expect from ‘The Black Phone 2’, Derrickson said: “A lot of surprises, for sure.

“I just finished shooting ‘Black Phone 2’, and what I can tell you is that I didn't feel obliged to make a sequel. It wasn't a foregone conclusion that I would make a sequel.”

The ‘Doctor Strange’ director described ‘The Black Phone 2’ as a “high school coming-of-age movie” now that the original’s young cast - including Thames and McGraw - had aged out of their “middle-school” roles from the first flick.

He explained: “I realized that if I made a big movie after ‘Black Phone’, which was ‘The Gorge’, by the time I was ready to shoot another film, all those kids would've been in high school.

“So, it's basically a high school coming-of-age movie in the same way that the first movie was a middle school coming-of-age film.”

Derrickson said he would only consider making a follow-up to ‘The Black Phone’ if it performed well at the box office.

Ahead of the movie’s release in 2021, the filmmaker told TheWrap: “It's not something that is innately exciting to me, in the case of this story. I'm interested in the characters we created, and I think there's a tone to the movie that is unique and can be expanded upon.

“So possibly, we'll see. You never know, but I'm certainly not closed off to the idea.”

On a production budget of approximately $18 million, ‘The Black Phone’ grossed $161.4 million at the box office worldwide.