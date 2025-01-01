Florence Pugh admits 'it's not easy' being in relationship with her

Florence Pugh has admitted "it's not easy" being in a relationship with her because of her back-to-back work schedule.

The Black Widow actress admitted to Harper's Bazaar that her professional success has come at the expense of her personal life, and she sympathises with the people she dates because she is always busy.

"I'm more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it's not easy! I'm tricky - I'm always busy, I can never make dates," she acknowledged before revealing that she's approaching her new relationship differently. "But it's not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I'll just end up alone. I don't want that - I want a family."

Confessing that she often misses birthdays and family events, Pugh continued, "I've worked back-to-back since I started, and I've missed so much. I've now come to terms with things that I don't like about myself and want to change. I don't want to have things just happen to me any more."

Pugh has yet to reveal who she is currently in a relationship with; however, she is believed to be dating Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole. The stars were seen together at Glastonbury and an after-party for The Perfect Couple last year.

The 29-year-old was previously in a headline-grabbing relationship with actor and director Zach Braff between 2019 and 2022, and has since kept her dating life private.

In November last year, she revealed she had begun the "tiring and horrible" process of freezing her eggs after being diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. In the new interview, Pugh said she wasn't pleased with the response to her revelation.

"There was a clickbait article about me doing it," she stated. "I know you shouldn't read the comments but... urgh. I wish there was a little more tenderness and understanding."

Pugh can next be seen on screen in Marvel's next movie, Thunderbolts, which will be released in cinemas on 2 May.