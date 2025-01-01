Damson Idris suffered embarrassing spinout while filming F1 at Hungarian Grand Prix

Damson Idris suffered an embarrassing spinout while filming a race sequence for F1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In the upcoming racing movie, the British actor plays a hotshot rookie who is mentored by retired Formula One driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt.

The film's stars travelled around the world to shoot scenes at real Grand Prix races, and they sometimes only had a small window of opportunity to get the footage they needed.

During the Hungarian Grand Prix, Idris only had 10 minutes to film his scene, but he blew it by spinning out at the first turn on the track.

"We had these small pockets of time, maybe 10 minutes, that me and Brad could jump in a car and get all our bits around the track," he explained in an interview for watch brand IWC Schaffhausen at Goodwood Motor Circuit over the weekend.

"In Budapest, we had 10 minutes, and I actually had a spinout at turn one, then they had to wheel me back. I was like holding my head (in shame) and the paps were taking (my photo) but it was really fun because we had to bring our A-game."

The Snowfall actor, who performs much of his own driving in the movie, also suffered "the craziest spin of (his) life" while shooting footage on his favourite track, Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

"It was exhilarating, and as I came out, everyone was like, 'Now you're a race car driver,'" he remembered.

The 33-year-old added that every Grand Prix had "its own flavour" and the organisers were "so accommodating" to the film team.

"F1 was so accommodating. I don't want to spoil the movie, but there's just so many moments where everybody integrated together, even the crowd, to make this movie the best experience ever," he praised.

F1 will be released in cinemas from 25 June.