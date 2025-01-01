Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opens up about 'letting go' after 2020 miscarriage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has made a rare comment about the miscarriage she suffered in 2020.

During a conversation with Girls Who Code founder and Moms First CEO Reshma Saujani on her Confession of a Female Founder podcast, Meghan reflected on the miscarriage she experienced in July 2020.

The former Suits actress, who is married to Prince Harry, explained that women often have to "perform" when dealing with the pain of a miscarriage in private.

"I'll bring this up if you're comfortable talking about it because I know you've spoken publicly about as you're doing Girls Who Code, all the interpersonal things that are happening for you at that time and the miscarriages that you've experienced," Meghan said.

The Duchess then reflected on having to come to terms with the miscarriage.

"I've spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced," she shared. "I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time."

Meghan and Harry, who have been married since 2018, have two children: Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

In November 2020, the former actress opened up about her miscarriage for the first time in a personal essay for The New York Times.

In the piece, the Duchess recalled feeling a "sharp cramp" as she held her son, writing, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

She added, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Meghan opened up about her love of motherhood.

"I love being a mom. Oh my gosh," the 43-year-old gushed. "I love being a mom so much. It's my favourite thing."