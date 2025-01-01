Aimee Lou Wood breaks silence after being photographed crying in public

Aimee Lou Wood has broken her silence after being photographed crying in public.

On Monday, the British actress was spotted crying as she went for a walk with actor Ralph Davis in South London.

In the photos, Aimee was seen being comforted by the House of the Dragon actor as she wiped away tears and covered her face with her baseball cap.

The photos began circulating shortly after she called out Saturday Night Live over the weekend after the late-night sketch show mocked her teeth in a spoof of HBO's The White Lotus, in which she starred in season three.

However, the Sex Education star has now clarified that her tears had nothing to do with SNL.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aimee shared a screenshot of a supportive message from a fan who wrote that the actress was "reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance."

"Thank you so much," Aimee wrote in response to the fan's post. "Just to say, I actually wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about (laughing face emoji) Something completely unrelated."

The SNL sketch, called The White Potus, took aim at President Donald Trump and featured comedian Sarah Sherman wearing prosthetic teeth to portray Aimee's White Lotus character, Chelsea.

The actress later took to Instagram to slam the HBO show, calling the sketch "mean and unfunny".

"I actually love being taken the piss out of when it's clever and in good spirits," the 31-year-old wrote. "I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Aimee later returned to Instagram to reveal she had received an apology from SNL.