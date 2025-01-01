Kevin Bacon recalls moment crew found body on set of Wild Things

Kevin Bacon has recalled the moment a body was found on the set of Wild Things.

The veteran actor has recalled an eerie experience during the filming of the 1998 erotic thriller, which was shot in Miami, Florida, and also starred Neve Campbell, Matt Dillon and Denise Richards.

"We were out in the swamp one night - a lot of mosquitoes, wow - and we were shooting some scene, I don't remember what it was, by kind of a river," Bacon, 66, explained in a new video interview with Variety.

"They had floated a raft out there so that they could put out a light."

The Footloose actor then revealed that it was announced over the radio that a body had been spotted in the river near the set.

"All of a sudden I hear across the walkie-talkie: 'Hey, I think I just saw a floater,'' Bacon recalled. "And it was a body that was floating by."

The Tremors star then added that the experience was "kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie", which tells the story of two teenagers, played by Campbell and Richards, who recruit their high school guidance counsellor, portrayed by Dillon, to help them swindle a trust settlement from one of their mothers.

The film's director John McNaughton previously told Entertainment Weekly that after the body was discovered by the crew, production was halted until police arrived on the scene.

"We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot," he explained at the time.