Friends star received 'sign' from late Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry sent a message from beyond the grave, a Friends co-star has claimed.

The entertainment world was sent into mourning in October 2023 when Perry died at the age of 54 by drowning after taking ketamine at his home in Los Angeles.

The actor played Chandler Bing in the hugely popular Friends sitcom - while 63-year-old Maggie Wheeler played on-screen girlfriend Janice Goralnik.

Speaking on the Still Here Hollywood with Steve Kmetko podcast, Wheeler claimed she once received a message from the actor when she was thinking of her late brother - who died of an overdose.

The actress said, "Lots of people talk about spirits showing up as birds and other things that kind of send a message when someone passes.

"After Matthew died, I was in a neighbour's pool, and I was alone, and there was nobody else around. I was on my back, and I was thinking about my brother, and I said, 'Look out for him' and two hawks flew over my head and flew past me."

She continued, "One circled around and came and got the other one, and it flew past me. So that was a beautiful moment if you go for that kind of stuff."

Wheeler went on to share her shock and grief over the death of Perry - who had long struggled with addictions.

She said, "In Matthew's case, he seemed to have turned a corner. Things seem to have been going well in certain kinds of ways. There's just that feeling of like the rug being pulled out."