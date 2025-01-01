Natalie Portman hints at difficult home life

Natalie Portman has opened up about moments in her life where "things are harder at home".

The 43-year-old American actress finalised her divorce from French choreographer Benjamin Millepied last year following 12 years of marriage.

The couple met in 2010 on the set of the film Black Swan, wed in 2012, and welcomed two children together.

In a new actors-on-actors interview with Interview magazine, Portman was quizzed about her life by Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega in which she hinted she relished lighter roles when her life at home was falling apart.

The Star Wars star said, "I learned from actresses that came before me who said, 'It's important to go for joy.'

"There's moments in your life where it's really meaningful to have a work experience that just envelopes you in happiness, and this was one of those."

She continued, "It doesn't always work out, but I'm drawn to things because of what's happening in my personal life.

"It's actually counterintuitive because to do emotionally difficult material, my real life has to be pretty chill, no major issues. You want to find that joy and lightness and humor in your work when things are harder at home."

Portman and Ortega are soon to appear in a new thriller titled The Gallerist - which also stars Daniel Brühl, Charli XCX and Ortega's Wednesday co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The movie wrapped filming in February this year - and a release date is yet to be announced.