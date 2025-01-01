Uma Thurman reveals 'gross' habit

Uma Thurman has revealed a habit she believes people may find "gross".

The actress explained she has a solid reason for reusing certain plastic items, namely zip-lock sandwich bags - although she admitted some might find the practice unappealing.

"People might think I'm gross," Uma, 54, told People Magazine. "I wash them if they're a little grubby with soap and water and hang them up to dry."

Describing the practice as "micro-change environmentalism," Uma reflected on the ways she tries to be mindful of her habits as a consumer, adding her philosophy is about, "looking at how you relate to food and how you choose food, looking at the packaging of the things that you buy and what you do with that packaging and awareness of water and electricity".

The Pulp Fiction star, who shares children Maya and Levon Hawke (with ex-husband Ethan Hawke), 26 and 23, and Luna Thurman-Busson (with ex Arpad Busson), 12, added her approach to single-use plastics heightened her sense of community.

"Every micro-change that you can do, it feels good because you're loving life, you're loving your community and you're loving the planet," she said. "I think there's a way that people can feel that everything they do can contribute in a positive way."

However, she added, even she had her limits.

"If someone marinated chicken in it or something, I do draw the line," Uma shared. "I'm not trying to poison people. I'm not trying to harm the community around me, but I wash Ziplocs."