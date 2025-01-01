Emily Ratajkowski slams Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight

Emily Ratajkowski has slammed Katy Perry's all-female Blue Origin space flight.

The model declared herself "disgusted" by the all-female space mission, calling out its participants as "hypocrites' in a no-holds-barred social media video.

"That space mission this morning, that's end-time s**t," Emily, 33, ranted, adding she thought the 11-minute journey to the edge of space, funded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and featuring an entirely female space crew, was "beyond parody".

She went on to describe the project as hypocritical.

"Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it's about Mother Earth, and going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's single-handedly destroying the planet?" Emily queried.

"Look at the state of the world, and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space, and for what?"

A day later, Emily returned to TikTok with further observations.

"I think that this space mission is confusing to people because seeing women and people of color in spaces like science and politics that have not previously included them feels and looks like, really looks like - optically looks like - progress," she said.

"But the truth is, is that having a man who has gained his power and become a part of the 1% purely through exploitation and greed deciding to take his fiancée and a few other famous women to space for space tourism is not progress."

The space flight's all-female crew included singer Katy Perry, 40, Jeff's fiancée Lauren Sánchez, 55 and TV host Gayle King, 70.