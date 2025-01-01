Amanda Bynes vows not to post 'sleazy' content on OnlyFans

Amanda Bynes has joined content subscription service OnlyFans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Easy A actress announced that she was joining the platform in order to have another means of communicating with fans.

"I'm doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm's (direct messages)," she began.

However, Amanda insisted that she wouldn't be sharing anything scandalous.

"I won't be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join," the 39-year-old added.

Amanda has set her OnlyFans subscription at $50 (£38) a month.

While the platform is known for being popular with sex workers who produce pornography, it also hosts content for many other creators, including the likes of Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, Cardi B, and Bhad Bhabie.

Over the past decade, Amanda has been open about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse problems.

In 2014, the former Nickelodeon star revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and a short time later, her parents were granted a conservatorship over her affairs.

The agreement was officially terminated in March 2022, after doctors reported an improvement in her wellbeing.

Most recently, Amanda has pursued a career as a manicurist and collaborated with designer Austin Babbitt on a fashion collection.