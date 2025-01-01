Aimee Lou Wood receives flowers from Saturday Night Live comedian after 'mean' sketch

Aimee Lou Wood has received a bunch of flowers from Saturday Night Live comedian Sarah Sherman following her "mean and unfunny" sketch over the weekend.

The White Lotus actress posted a picture of a bouquet of pink and orange flowers on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and thanked Sarah for sending them.

"Thank you for the beautiful flowers @sarahsquirm," Wood captioned the photo, adding an emotional face and heart emoji.

Sherman sent the flowers to make up for her unflattering portrayal of Wood and her White Lotus character Chelsea during The White Potus sketch on SNL over the weekend.

The Sex Education star called out the show for the skit, in which Sherman wore enlarged false teeth to mock Wood's signature feature.

Dubbing the spoof "mean and unfunny", the 31-year-old wrote, "I actually love being taken the p**s out of when it's clever and in good spirits. I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Wood later revealed that she had received an apology from the SNL team.

After she was photographed crying on a London street earlier this week, the British actress clarified that her emotional moment had nothing to do with the sketch show.

"Just to say, I actually wasn't crying about anything that the papers made out I was crying about (laughing face emoji) Something completely unrelated," she insisted.