Liv Tyler remembers 'first wave of shock' after learning Steven Tyler was her biological father

Liv Tyler experienced a "wave of shock" when she discovered Steven Tyler was her biological father.

During an appearance on Kate and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast, The Lord of the Rings actress reflected on the "layers" of emotions she experienced when her mum Bebe Buell revealed that musician Todd Rundgren was not her biological father.

Recalling how her mother shared the news during one of Steven's Aerosmith concerts, she said, "We sat on a bench at this outdoor amphitheatre and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way. I just was there with it and then we went backstage after the show."

She continued, "The first wave was shock. After that concert, we went home and my mom had a chaise lounge in front of a window. I remember sitting there for what felt like three days, but it was probably three hours, and coming to this conclusion of 'Whoa, I have two dads and all this love.'"

Steven later took a paternity test to determine that he was her father when Liv was "11 or 12".

The Armageddon star told the podcast hosts that she believes that Todd took the news "so hard" back then and still to this day.

"I think it's probably still very hard and painful and I don't speak to him enough. I love him. I have brothers from him and I had a whole family with them," Liv said of the musician, who "took care of me as (if) he was dad" before the paternity news came out.

Liv's mother Bebe dated Todd on and off in the 1970s, and the model became pregnant with the actress following a brief romance with the Aerosmith rocker. Todd signed Liv's birth certificate and she was originally named Liv Rundgren.

The 47-year-old star admitted she needed "therapy" over the situation when she was older, adding, "Your life starts to formulate and then you're like, 'Wait, I need to deal with this s**t.'"