Snow White banned in Lebanon over Gal Gadot's role

The Snow White live-action remake has been banned in Lebanon over the inclusion of Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The remake, starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White, will not be shown in cinemas in the Middle Eastern country because it features Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar recommended the ban, according to local media.

A representative for the distributor Italia Films, which handles Disney titles in the region, told Variety that Gadot has been on the country's "Israel boycott list" for many years. They noted that none of her movies - including Wonder Woman and Death on the Nile - have ever been released in Lebanon, which has been in a long-running conflict with Israel.

However, the rep denied reports suggesting that Snow White had been banned in Kuwait too.

Gadot was born in Israel and served in the Israel Defense Forces before finding fame in Hollywood. She has been an outspoken advocate for her home country amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

Gadot and Zegler's opposing views on the conflict were a source of controversy surrounding the release of the movie, a remake of the 1937 animation. There was also backlash over Zegler's casting as the titular character, her criticism of the original, and the decision to use CGI dwarves instead of real actors.

Snow White opened in U.S. and U.K. cinemas on 21 March. It received underwhelming reviews and took less than expected at the box office.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Jonah Platt, the son of the film's producer Marc Platt, blamed the West Side Story actress for its lacklustre commercial performance, claiming that she "clearly hurt the film's box office" by dragging "her personal politics" into the promotion of the film.