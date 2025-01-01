Demi Moore reveals she predicted Mikey Madison's Oscar win

Demi Moore has revealed that she predicted Mikey Madison's Oscar win.

Moore and Madison were up against each other for this year's Best Actress Oscar, with the latter taking home the award for her performance in Anora.

In an interview for TIME'S 100 pieces published on Wednesday, Moore, who was nominated for her role in The Substance, said she had a feeling she was going to lose out to the 26-year-old.

"I leaned over and whispered to my manager, 'I think it's going to Mikey,'" the 62-year-old said in the interview, which took place three weeks after the ceremony. "I don't know why I knew, but I did."

Moore went on to explain that she didn't feel "gutted" when she didn't win the award.

"I was so centred and calm. I didn't feel gutted. I didn't feel any of those kinds of things," she shared. "I just trusted, and am in trust of, whatever is going to unfold."

However, the actress also noted that she is not immune to disappointment, saying, "The physical, human part that has ego, of course, has disappointment. It certainly would have been wonderful to have won."

As well as Moore and Madison, other nominees for Best Actress in 2025 included Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here and Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez.

The Ghost actress took to Instagram shortly after the awards to congratulate Madison on her big win.

"And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison - can't wait to see what you do next," she wrote at the time, after thanking her team and the cast and crew of The Substance.