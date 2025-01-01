Khloé Kardashian reveals Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner knew about cheating scandals before her

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner knew about her exes cheating on her before she did.

The reality star has reflected on her turbulent relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, both of which ended following allegations of infidelity.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloé explained that her sister Kim was the first to know about the cheating scandals.

When Alex asked Khloé if her mother and manager Kris knew details of her personal life before she did, Khloé replied, "Oh my God. She has more times than less, her and Kim."

"I think sometimes it bothers her. And I'm like, 'Why does that bother you?'" the 40-year-old continued. "But Kim has known about the cheating. I think both of the cheating stuff. I think Kim found out first. I think both - which is crazy - before I knew."

Reflecting on her marriage to Lamar, Khloé recalled that Kris "knew things before I did and had to tell me".

The Good American founder was married to the former basketball player from 2009 until she filed for divorce in 2013, following multiple allegations of infidelity. She then called off the divorce in 2015 but filed for the final time the following year.

Khloé also opened up about the moment Kim broke the news that Tristan had been unfaithful during their relationship.

"When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me when I was pregnant, she was, if I remember correctly, I think she was about to sit down for Keeping Up (With the Kardashians) interviews, and it happened while she was in the interview chair," the Kardashians star remembered.

"I don't know if as much would have been shown if that's not how it was unfolding in real time," she continued. "We just happened to be filming all the f**king time, so it did happen that way."

Khloé and NBA star Tristan had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 to 2022 and welcomed two children, daughter True in 2018 and son Tatum in 2022.