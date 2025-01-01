Natalie Portman shares rare comments about her children

Natalie Portman has shared rare comments about her two young children.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning star was married to French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, 47, who she met in 2010, wed in 2012 and then divorced last year.

The pair are proud parents to children Aleph, 13, and Amalia, eight, who are kept largely out of the spotlight.

While being interviewed by Jenna Ortega for Interview magazine this week, however, Portman shared rare insights into her family life.

She gushed, "My kids are always a source of excitement because you just see them develop into the individuals they are."

The Black Swan star revealed she is currently scheduling her own social life around her children, explaining, "I've been spending a lot of time with my friends, their kids and my kids. That's pretty fun."

Portman also reflected on the period in her life when she first started her family - explaining that she never contemplated stepping back from her acting career to pursue motherhood.

She said, "I was just excited to have kids with a person I was in love with... It's really important to have people in your life who keep you on the ground."

Portman and Millepied's divorce was finalised in March last year with reports suggesting the collapse of the marriage was caused by an extramarital affair by the Frenchman.