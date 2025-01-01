Kelly Marie Tran shares empowering coming out statement

Kelly Marie Tran has delivered an empowering message about coming out.

The 36-year-old Star Wars star came out as queer in November last year and has shared her view on others raising their voice to share their experiences.

Speaking to Them, the American star said of her decision to come out, "At the end of the day, I think what's really important to me is to remind myself that it's bigger than me."

She also shared an amusing insight into her relationship with her girlfriend - who's identity she is keeping secret, but they been an item for over two years.

Tran revealed, "My girlfriend has this habit of just walking through Zoom calls. She doesn't even know she's doing it."

Explaining that her other half inadvertently gatecrashed a Zoom call with The Wedding Banquet director Andrew Ahn - who is directing the queer rom-com which is itself a remake of Ang Lee's 1993 film of the same name.

The Rose Tico actress said, "It wasn't something that was planned at all; it was just sort of this funny thing that happened.

"And it was exciting for me to be auditioning for something that I felt was so close to my identity in a way that I hadn't shared before."

Tran came out in an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2024 when she announced, "I haven't said this publicly yet, but I'm a queer person."

The Wedding Banquet, is due for release in the USA on Friday.