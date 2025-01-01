Sex/Life co-stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos split

Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos - the onscreen/offscreen couple on the hot Netflix drama Sex/Life - have split after five years of dating.

The pair, who played lovers on the steamy show, met on set in 2020 and started dating shortly after.

There were even reports in 2024 that they were engaged.

But Page Six reports that the pair broke up sometime in the past few weeks, and that it was Shahi - who has starred in a slew of hits including The L Word, Life and The Rookie - who decided to end the relationship.

Shahi was previously married to Shameless star Steve Howey from 2009 until 2020. They met on the set of Reba, and have two children together.

Australian actor Demos - who starred on the fictional dating show unREAL - hasn't been publicly linked with anyone else.

Shahi told People that when she met Demos, she thought he was "a tall glass of water".

"We had the exact same taste in music," she said. "We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."

Sex/Life was cancelled after two seasons after the show's ratings dropped significantly in the second season.