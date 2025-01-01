Lindsay Lohan cast in first TV starring role

Lindsay Lohan is set to headline and executive produce Count My Lies, a drama in development at Hulu.

The project, Lohan's first TV series starring role, is based on the recently published novel by Sophie Stava and is being executive produced by the team behind the hit TV show This Is Us.

In Count My Lies, compulsive liar Sloane Caraway fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart. It seems she's finally landed her dream job, but little does Sloane know, she's just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode.

Deadline reports that Lohan is expected to play the role of Violet.

20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio behind the show.

Lohan has a long history at Disney. Her first five movies - The Parent Trap (1998), Life-Size (2000), Get a Clue (2002), Freaky Friday (2003) and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004) were all through the studio.

She recently returned to the Walt Disney Studios for the upcoming Freakier Friday sequel, set to release on 8 August.

Until now, Lohan's biggest TV series role to date was a four-episode stint on Ugly Betty.