Blake Lively earns spot on Time's 2025 Most Influential list

Blake Lively has been honoured by Time Magazine in its TIME 100 list as one of the most influential people of the year.

The news comes mid her messy public legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

The actor was named alongside Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Demi Moore and more on the list released on Wednesday.

Lively's entry was written by civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill.

"I don't know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl. The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country's most intractable problems."

Ifill praised the philanthropic work that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are involved in.

"She and her husband Ryan Reynolds reached out in 2019 to make a contribution to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund. I had been getting a few of these calls, as our work fighting against voter suppression and police brutality was receiving national attention," Ifill noted.

"I'm always curious about the kind of research famous people do before they make that cold call to offer their support. The ones I have remained in a relationship with are those who, like Blake, really did their homework.

"I admired immediately her curiosity, and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country."