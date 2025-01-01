Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death revealed

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after her passing.

The Gossip Girl alum died from complications from diabetes mellitus, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday.

The manner of her death was determined to be natural.

Trachtenberg was found dead in her New York City apartment on 26 February. She was 39.

Multiple outlets previously reported that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum went into cardiac arrest shortly after receiving a liver transplant.

It's unclear how long she had been living with diabetes.

Trachtenberg rose to fame in the early 2000s, but got her start in the late 1990s with her breakout film role, Harriet the Spy.

She went on to appear in a raft of other movies including Inspector Gadget, Black Christmas and Eurotrip, as well as TV shows including Law & Order, Mercy, Weeds, Criminal Minds, Sleepy Hollow and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The New York City native's most acclaimed film and TV roles were in Ice Princess, 17 Again, Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Following her death, Trachtenberg's various costars paid tribute to her, with Gossip Girl's Blake Lively writing: "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200 per cent."