JK Rowling celebrates Supreme Court ruling on trans women

JK Rowling has celebrated after the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled Wednesday that transgender women are not legally women.

The court's five judges agreed in the landmark decision that "the terms 'woman' and 'sex'" under the UK's 2010 Equality Act "refer to a biological woman and biological sex".

The ruling "does not remove protection from trans people," who are "protected from discrimination on the ground of gender reassignment," the court confirmed, but a transgender person with documentation recognising them as female should not be considered a woman for equality purposes.

"It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they've protected the rights of women and girls across the UK," the Harry Potter author wrote on X.

"@ForWomenScot, I'm so proud to know you."

Rowling added in another post that she "definitely has" given money to the For Women Scotland organisation, which has been "working to protect and strengthen women and children's rights".

She also "toasted" the women of the group and uploaded a photo of two glasses of champagne before announcing, "Think I might be having a cigar later."

Rowling has a long history of anti-trans views and even once proclaimed that she would "happily" go to prison for her beliefs.