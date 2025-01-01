Haley Joel Osment booked for public intoxication at ski resort

Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication at a California ski resort.

The Sixth Sense child star was booked earlier in April in Mammoth Lakes, California for alleged public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, TMZ reports.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Osment was arrested and had his mugshot taken after the incident.

He was reportedly released shortly after being booked.

The local district attorney will reportedly now decide whether or not to prosecute Osment's case.

Osment, who co-starred in last year's Zoë Kravitz-directed Blink Twice has been in trouble with the law before.

In 2006, when he was 18, Osment was charged with misdemeanour drunk driving after he was injured in a car accident. He later pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana, and was sentenced to three years probation.

Osment's arrest comes three months after he lost his house in the Los Angeles wildfires that engulfed several cities in the greater Los Angeles area and destroyed more than 13,000 structures.

Both Osment and his parents lost their homes in the Eton Fire. Since then, he has found refuge by staying with his sister, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage star Emily Osment.