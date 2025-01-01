Olivia Munn purchased wedding dress online

Olivia Munn has revealed she purchased her wedding dress from an online retailer.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the actress opened up about her intimate nuptials to John Mulaney in July 2024.

Amid the chat, Olivia admitted she never had a desire to throw a big wedding party and ended up sourcing her dress from women's clothing store, Anthropologie.

"I've never been the girl who's thought about my wedding," she insisted. "I got my wedding dress off of Anthropologie. Like, I just literally bought it online."

Olivia, who shares three-year-old son Malcolm with comedian John, went on to recall how the "sweet little ceremony" was officiated by her The Newsroom co-star, Sam Waterston.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star also recounted how her husband presented her with a sentimental gift shortly before they exchanged vows.

"Our daughter was born via surrogate because I couldn't carry her and I was really sad," the 44-year-old continued. "I was telling John that, 'Oh man, I wish she was here.' Because in the photos when she looks back on the day mommy and daddy got married Malcolm will be there but she won't be there. So, he found this vintage locket and he put her sonogram picture inside, so that we had it on the day. And he surprised me with that."

In response, host Kelly praised, "That's so sweet. You got a good one."

Olivia and John welcomed daughter Méi via surrogate last September.

Earlier in the year, the actress announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone four surgeries over a 12-month period, including a double mastectomy.

Olivia is currently promoting the Apple TV+ series, Your Friends and Neighbors.