Sheryl Lee Ralph honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheryl Lee Ralph received the 2,808th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actress with the star in recognition of her work on TV shows such as It's a Living, Instant Mom, Moesha, and Abbott Elementary.

Addressing the crowd, Ralph thanked everyone for attending and dedicated the star to those who paved the way.

"I want generations o see what's possible, that their dreams are valid. That their voice is powerful and their potential limitless," she stated. "I can still feel the determined spirit of that little girl who dared to dream big. Growing up, I felt my big dreams had to be whispered because that kind of ambition could be mistaken for arrogance. I have been counted out, I have been passed over, I have been told I was too Black, too strong, and too much, and yet, here, I stand."

In addition, Abbott Elementary creator and co-star Quinta Brunson described how Ralph always gives everyone around her the "show of a lifetime".

"To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace, and legend," she smiled. "She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star."

Elsewhere, Loretta Devine recalled how Ralph had a dazzling stage presence when they co-starred in Dreamgirls on Broadway in the early '80s.

"I'm amazed at her ability to get things done. That's Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong," she added.