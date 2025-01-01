Hailee Steinfeld reflects on 'difficult' decision to take break from music

Hailee Steinfeld has revealed why she made the "difficult" decision to halt her music career.

The True Grit actress made a splash in the music industry when she released her debut single, Love Myself, from her debut EP Haiz in 2015.

Hailee went on to drop several more popular songs, such as Most Girls and Starving, but hasn't unveiled any further tracks since her second EP, Half Written Story, in 2020.

Reflecting on hitting pause on making music during an interview for Collider, Hailee explained that she felt she had to concentrate on acting.

"I had taken a bit of a break from music, which was a very difficult decision to make, but I wanted to focus on my acting and was happy to be doing that," she told the outlet. "It goes without saying, but... music is a love of mine and a huge passion and something that has played a very strong role in my life in more ways than one, and having had the opportunity to make music through the years of my own is something I will never take for granted."

Hailee is currently promoting her new movie, Sinners, for which she sings a song named Dangerous on the soundtrack.

"I felt so, so lucky to be a part of a movie like Sinners where music is such a huge part of it," the 28-year-old continued. "This is the dream - for me to be acting in a film that is so driven and moved by music. I was able to open the door again to work on something that I'm very, very, very excited about and can't wait to share more with people. It's been a long time, and I didn't realise how much I missed it."

Co-starring Michael B. Jordan, Sinners opens in cinemas on Friday.