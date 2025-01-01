Hailee Steinfeld inspired to direct movie after working with Ryan Coogler

Hailee Steinfeld feels inspired to helm to her own feature after watching director Ryan Coogler make their new movie Sinners.

The True Grit actress, who has been in the business since she was a teenager, was inspired to try her hand at directing while watching the Creed director bring Sinners to life on set.

"Directing has always been something I've been intrigued by, and you work with someone like Ryan, and it's impossible not to feel like you have to do that... I'm like, 'Yeah, there's no question,'" she told Collider, before admitting that she'd end up turning to Coogler for advice.

"But then I think to myself, 'There's Ryan Coogler, so why would I?' I'd just have to call him for everything - to have him do it all.'"

Steinfeld, 28, explained that the Black Panther filmmaker made directing look "incredibly easy" on the set of the supernatural horror.

"What I loved so much about working with him was it's like he was an actor in another life. The way that he speaks to actors, the way that he works with them, the way that he writes for them - there's a difference," she gushed.

The Hawkeye star also praised Coogler for being so collaborative with her while developing the backstory for her character Mary.

"The conversations were endless, the questions were flowing constantly both ways and every time I felt like I couldn't have a clearer understanding of a particular scene, Ryan would come and throw something in there that just broke the whole thing open all over again, whether it was a blocking thing or a line," she shared. "The process of developing this character didn't end."

Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers, will be released in cinemas on Friday.