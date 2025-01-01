Mikey Madison passes on Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie - report

Oscar winner Mikey Madison has reportedly turned down an offer to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie.

The Anora star, who won the Best Actress Oscar last month, was reportedly offered a supporting role in the Deadpool & Wolverine director's untitled Star Wars film but she ultimately decided to pass on the opportunity, according to Variety.

It was revealed that Barbie star Gosling was in talks to star in Levy's movie back in January.

Casting is reportedly underway for a bunch of key roles, including a 15-year-old protagonist, his mother, two antagonists, and a significant female character, which Madison had been approached to play.

Madison, 26, has yet to officially attach herself to a project following her surprise Oscar win for Anora.

However, she has reportedly been offered the lead female role in a reboot of Resident Evil alongside Austin Abrams. Barbarian breakout director Zach Cregger is helming the latest movie adaptation of the horror video game series.

Before finding fame with Anora, Madison starred in the TV show Better Things, the 2022 horror Scream and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Levy's film, which he has been developing since 2022, is believed to be a standalone story that is unconnected from the Skywalker Saga.

Many filmmakers are currently working on Star Wars projects, including Patty Jenkins, Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi and James Mangold.

The only movie with a confirmed release date is The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, which is set to hit cinemas in May 2026. It will be the first Star Wars movie release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.