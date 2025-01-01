Dave Coulier developed near-fatal cold during cancer treatment

Dave Coulier has revealed that he developed near-fatal cold during his cancer treatment.

The actor, best known for his role as Joey Gladstone in U.S. sitcom Full House, announced he was cancer-free in March after revealing he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in November last year.

Coulier reflected on his cancer journey during Thursday's episode of the podcast How Rude, Tanneritos! with former co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

During their chat, the 65-year-old revealed that he caught a cold in the final weeks of his treatment.

"My blood levels were so low because after each chemo treatment, your immune system just kind of crashes," he explained. "I caught a cold during that last chemo treatment and I didn't get out of bed for 10 days."

The actor admitted he initially thought the symptoms were simply a result of the chemotherapy, but his wife, Melissa Coulier, insisted he go to the doctor.

"I ended up in the hospital for four days while they administered an IV of antibiotics, waiting for my waiting for my fever to break," he recalled. "My body started secreting these proteins that were indicative of a massive heart attack."

The star then shared that his doctor told him at the time, "'Had you waited another 48 hours with this, we could have lost you. You would have been in a real battle because even a common cold virus can kill you when your immune system tanks.'"

Elsewhere in the episode, Coulier opened up about how the treatment affected him, telling Sweetin and Barber that he suffered nerve damage, spasms, muscle cramps and vertigo.

"It just started to hit me where I couldn't get out of bed," he said of the chemotherapy. "I had shortness of breath. I was really weak."