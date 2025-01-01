Ben Affleck praises 'spectacular' ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's ongoing relationship with his kids

Ben Affleck has praised Jennifer Lopez's ongoing relationship with his children.

The veteran actor and filmmaker has opened up about his family dynamic with ex-wife Lopez and their five collective children.

Affleck has three kids, Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins Emme and Max, 17, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his latest film, The Accountant 2, on Wednesday, the actor revealed that all five children were at the event.

"The kids are here, Jen's kids are here. I'm very, very excited," the 52-year-old gushed. "I love when all the kids come out."?

The Good Will Hunting star then praised Lopez, noting that he doesn't pay attention to the negative rumours about their relationship.

"I don't read the stuff online much, and sometimes I get the sense that people perpetuate the idea of... they wanna find something negative to talk about," he told the outlet.

"For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them," Affleck continued. "I love her kids. They're wonderful."

The Daredevil actor then described the Maid in Manhattan star as an "enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to".

Reflecting on his bond with the kids, Affleck shared, "The relationships that you can have with children like that, it's the joy of my life. And those kids are amazing, and I'm glad that this is a movie they want to come to."

The reporter then told the actor that he's a "really good dad", to which he replied, "I try my best."

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in July 2022. The Selena actress filed for divorce two years later in August 2024.

The Accountant 2 is set to hit theatres on 25 April.