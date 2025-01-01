Josh Duhamel gives rare insight into family life

Josh Duhamel has given a rare insight into his private and family life.

The 52-year-old American actor has been married to former Miss World America Audra Mari, 31, since 2022 and they share a one-year-old son named Shepherd.

Prior to being married to Mari, Duhamel was married to Stacy Ann Ferguson - better known as former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, 50 - from 2009 until 2019 and they share a son named Axl together.

Revealing he is loving raising his sons in a cabin in Minnesota, the Transformers actor told PEOPLE, "I love seeing it through my kids' eyes now.

"My 11-year-old Axl is really starting to love it. He's got some buddies who are out there. I'm able to teach him some of the things that I've learned and I didn't know much when I got the place, so it's been good."

Having opted to live "off-grid" away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, Duhamel has revealed that he has also developed more skills of his own.

He explained, "I've become much more handy than I was before I started, and you have to be just out of necessity.

"You have to be able to fix stuff. And so all that, all around, it's been great. Making a lot of great memories out there."

The actor previously opened up to Parade magazine about his new life out in the countryside, saying, "The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other - making memories, spending time with family and friends."