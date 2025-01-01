Christie Brinkley makes surprising cosmetic surgery confession

Christie Brinkley has revealed what cosmetic surgeries she has undergone to keep looking fresh.

The iconic 71-year-old model was discovered aged 19 by American photographer Errol Sawyer while she was in a central téléphonique office in Paris in 1973.

Having been in the spotlight and catwalks ever since, the model has one of the most photographed faces of the last 52 years - but she insists she wants to look her age.

Opening up to People about the cosmetic procedures she has indulged in over the years, Brinkley said, "I mainly do lasers. I don't try to get rid of every wrinkle."

She confessed, "I've dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city. I don't want to look 'done' or anything."

Last year, the American bombshell revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer - but was able to have the dangerous cells successfully removed.

She has explained how her experience with the disease has encouraged her to take more precautions in life.

She told People, "I just did Fraxel (a skin resurfacing treatment) because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It's mainly about health for me now."

Reflecting on her decades-long career, the star said, "I was literally told you will be chewed up and spit out by 30.

"I stood at the top, thinking I've never felt better in my life. And that's when I decided to kiss the numbers goodbye because I wasn't going to let them define me."

Brinkley will reveal all about her life in her upcoming memoir, titled Uptown Girl, which is due for release on Tuesday 19 April.