George Clooney justifies turning on Joe Biden

George Clooney has explained exactly why he decided to turn on Joe Biden.

Fans of the 63-year-old Oscar winner were incensed last year when he publicly turned on President Joe Biden and urged him to step down from the 2024 presidential race.

Now, nine months after penning the sobering op-ed for The New York Times, Clooney has explained himself to CNN's Jake Tapper.

The Syriana actor said, per PEOPLE, "It was a civic duty because I found that people on my side of the street - I'm a Democrat, I was a Democrat in Kentucky so I get it. When I saw people on my side of the street not telling the truth, I thought it was time to."

The ER icon went on to explain that he is aware some are still angry that he petitioned for Biden to step down - only for his replacement, Kamala Harris, to lose to President Donald Trump.

Addressing the lingering anger against him, Clooney said, "It's OK. You know, listen. The idea of freedom of speech, the specific idea of it, is you can't demand freedom of speech but don't say bad things about me. That's the deal.

"You have to take a stand. If you believe in it, take a stand. Stand for it. Then deal with the consequences. That's the rules."

Clooney went on to compare the long-lasting resentment to a reaction he provoked when he took a stance against the Iraq War, which he condemned, 20 years ago.

The American star reflected, "Some people picketed my movies and they put me on a deck of cards. I have to take that. That's fair. I'm OK with that."

He added, "I'm OK with criticism for where I stand. I defend their right to criticize me as much as I defend my right to criticize them."