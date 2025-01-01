Tina Fey explains why she's considering retirement

Tina Fey has shared her surprising reason for planning to retire from the spotlight.

The 54-year-old comedy star has been working in showbusiness since the 1990s and is behind huge hits including Mean Girls and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

But after working in the spotlight across four decades, the Saturday Night Live alum has suggested it is time for her to step aside to let the next generation of comedy writers step into her shoes.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "The impulse to hide and retire is very strong. It's time to help new voices get in the mix."

Fey even revealed that she has already been consciously stepping back from the front line and plans to continue doing so.

She said, "Even on the walk over here I was like, 'I am so tired of hearing from me.' Surely everyone else is tired of hearing from the same people over and over again."

Fey could find herself with even more work on her plate, however, as Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has previously indicated he plans to hand her the reigns of the show when he decides to enter retirement.

Addressing this, she said, "His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique. His eye for talent! He's one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I'll leave it at that."