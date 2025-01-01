Taylor Swift 'close to signing' on The Bodyguard remake - report

Taylor Swift is in final negotiations to play Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard remake.

The Daily Mail reports that a deal between Warner Bros and Swift is "almost done", and that the superstar singer is "close to signing" after extensive talks.

Negotiations have covered all aspects of the film - including the music Swift will write for it, the merchandise it will sell and the actor who will play her love interest, the outlet reports.

Speculation has been rampant that Swift was set to take on the role of lead Rachel Marron since news broke that the remake was to be directed by Sam Wrench, who helmed the box office smash Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Jonathan Abrams, screenwriter on Clint Eastwood's courtroom drama Juror #2 last year, has been brought on to pen the script. No casting decisions have yet been officially announced.

The Bodyguard spawned the best-selling soundtrack album of all time, including the iconic song I Will Always Love You, and cemented Houston's reputation as a global icon.

The 1992 movie sparked a lifelong friendship between Houston and costar Kevin Costner. He was one of the eight people to give a speech at her funeral in 2012.