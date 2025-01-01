Alicia Silverstone to reprise role of Cher in Clueless TV series

Alicia Silverstone is set to reprise her standout role as Cher Horowitz in a new TV series follow-up to the hit 1995 comedy Clueless.

The Batman & Robin star has been confirmed as star and executive producer of the episodic sequel, which will be written and produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, best known for Gossip Girl.

The hit film Clueless, loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, followed the life of a pampered LA teenager and her attempts to matchmake.

The film, which also starred Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy, was a hit at the box office and became an even bigger hit on home video.

It was followed by a TV series a year after its release, bringing back much of the cast, but excluding Silverstone, who had other commitments at the time.

It was also turned into a stage musical that opened in the West End earlier this year.

"I think people are talking about a sequel all the time since the movie happened," Silverstone said last year. "Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It's so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It's very nice."

Silverstone is also set to star in an upcoming Christmas romcom for Netflix opposite Oliver Hudson.