Spike Lee reveals why he cast A$AP Rocky in High 2 Lowest

Spike Lee has revealed why he chose A$AP Rocky to star in his new film.

During an appearance on the 7pm In Brooklyn podcast, Lee shared the moment when he knew the Harlem rapper was the best choice for the role in High 2 Lowest - a remake of Akira Kurosawa's crime thriller.

"What's funny is that I was looking at Instagram, four or five years ago, and people were saying that A$AP looked like he's Denzel's son," Lee explained.

"I seen those memes, and then in the film we used that. A$AP, man, he fire."

The first teaser for Highest 2 Lowest shows lead actor Rocky in a prison jumpsuit, starring as Yung Felon, the lead character. Rocky stars alongside Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and Ice Spice.

The plot follows the story of a music mogul (Washington), who is targeted by a ransom plot and faces a life-or-death moral dilemma.

The film is due for release next month.

High 2 Lowest marks the reunion of Lee and Washington for the first time in 17 years. Previously, the two worked together on Mo Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998) and Inside Man (2006).