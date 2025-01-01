NEWS Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming Willis writing 'supportive guide' on caregiving Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Heming Willis is writing a "deeply personal" book on caregiving following her husband Bruce Willis's dementia diagnosis.



The Die Hard actor retired in 2022 after showing symptoms of aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.



The following year, Emma and Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, announced that the Hollywood icon had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".



Emma regularly updates fans on the 70-year-old's condition, and on Thursday, she announced that she is working on a book titled The Unexpected Journey.



"I know that no two caregiving journeys are the same, but we are connected by the same unchosen thread. It's not an easy path for you, your loved one or your family," she commented. "But I'm here to let you know that you are not alone, and, in time, you will find your footing, and a way forward."



In the "richly compassionate" project, Emma seeks to offer a "supportive guide" that will help caregivers look after themselves while they navigate a loved one's dementia or other serious health conditions.



As well as weaving in some of her own stories, the model-entrepreneur will include research and insights from some of the world's top experts.



Published via Maria Shriver's Open Field imprint, The Unexpected Journey will be available to purchase from 9 September.



Taking to Instagram following the announcement, Emma shared that she hopes the book will help many other caregivers.

"Born from grief, shaped by love, and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty," the 46-year-old added. "This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey."



Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 10.

