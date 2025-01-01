Florence Pugh is planning to make a movie

Florence Pugh has been inspired to make her own movies and TV shows.

Since she made her movie debut in The Falling in 2014, the British actress has starred in films such as Don't Worry Darling, Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two and Black Widow.

With a decade of screen experience under her belt, Pugh is more inspired than ever to work behind the camera as well as in front.

"I love writing dialogue. It's my second main enjoyment outside of acting," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I've got a couple of shows and a movie that I want to make. I know who I want to play, and I see how I want it shot."

Pugh got her first taste of behind-the-scenes work when she produced 2023's A Good Person, which she also starred in. She recently produced the upcoming TV miniseries adaptation of John Steinbeck's East of Eden.

"I remember reading the scripts and thinking, 'She wants to give me this power?'" the Midsommar star recalled thinking when the show's writer Zoe Kazan asked her to star in and executive produce the project.

Pugh added that she's become very defensive of her character, the anti-heroine Cathy Ames.

"People keep on saying to me, 'I read the book. She's a terrible person.' But I get really a*sey about that," she stated. "I can explain all the awful things that she does. It's my responsibility to understand the character, because they can't defend themselves."

Her upcoming projects also include Avengers: Doomsday, in which she'll return as Yelena Belova, and Dune: Messiah, in which she'll reprise her role as Princess Irulan.

The star will soon be back on screen in Marvel's Thunderbolts, which hits cinemas on 2 May.