Molly Ringwald doesn't want Breakfast Club remake

Molly Ringwald doesn't want a 'Breakfast Club' remake.

The 57-year-old actress revealed doesn't think the 1985 coming-of-age comedy-drama film from John Hughes is diverse enough for a straightforward re-do and believes it doesn't represent today's world.

According to PEOPLE, Molly told attendees at the C2E2 fan convention in Chicago: "I personally don’t believe in remaking that movie, because I think this movie is very much of its time. It resonates with people today. I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what’s going on today. This is very, you know, it’s very white, this movie. You don’t see a lot of different ethnicities. We don’t talk about gender. None of that. And I feel like that really doesn’t represent our world today.

"I'd like to see movies that are inspired by ‘The Breakfast Club,’ but take it in a different direction."

The film stars Molly, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall as five teenagers from different high school cliques who are forced to spend Saturday detention together and work out their differences.

Molly previously shared why she believes the movie has endured for over 40 years, attributing it to the lack of "vampires, zombies and werewolves".

She told Variety: "'The Breakfast Club' has endured for decades because there are no vampires in it. Any movie with teenagers now has to have a vampire, a zombie or a werewolf. I think that’s one of the reasons it has this lasting quality, because they haven’t been able to replicate it. It’s not for lack of trying. [The studio] gave John an awful lot of freedom for a relatively untested director."