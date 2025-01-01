Haley Joel Osment apologises for using antisemitic slur during arrest

Haley Joel Osment is "horrified" by the "disgraceful language" he used during his arrest earlier this month.

The Sixth Sense actor has been charged with disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine after he was arrested at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, California on 8 April for alleged public intoxication.

After bodycam footage of his arrest was released on Thursday, the former child star issued an apology for his "disgraceful language".

"I'm absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner," he said in a statement to People.

The Blink Twice actor added that he has been in "a very low emotional place" for the past few months, ever since he lost his home in the California wildfires in January.

He continued, "But that's no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage - I've let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don't ask for anyone's forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

In the bodycam footage, Osment repeatedly claims he's "being attacked" while being placed under arrest. According to People, from footage taken inside the police car, he can be heard saying, "I'm being kidnapped by a f**king Nazi." He later calls the arresting officer an antisemitic slur.

The A.I. Artificial Intelligence actor is due in court on 7 July over the charges.