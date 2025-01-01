Ryan Coogler called into meeting because Michael B. Jordan hated fake blood in Sinners

Ryan Coogler has revealed that he was called into a meeting because Michael B. Jordan hated the fake blood in Sinners so much.

Jordan has admitted that he wasn't a fan of the fake blood used in the making of his latest film, the vampire thriller Sinners.

Speaking to People in a joint interview with the film's director Coogler, Jordan explained that the fake blood was a little too "messy" for his liking.

"I liked the fangs. Fangs were dope," the Creed star said. "The blood was a bit messy and uncomfortable at times. The blood was a lot."

Coogler then noted that Jordan's distaste for the prop was so clear that producers called an emergency meeting.

"I got called into a meeting a few weeks in by my producer and my wife Zinzi Coogler, and she was like, 'Hey, we gotta talk about Mike,'" the director recalled. "I'm like, 'What? What's going on?' And she's like, 'The blood - he doesn't like it.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?'"

In an attempt to defend himself, Jordan insisted he was just venting about the fake blood, not complaining.

"First of all, there's a difference between complaining and venting," he said with a laugh. "I was just more venting, you know what I'm saying? But they care about me, so they had a meeting. I appreciate the meeting."

Coogler then recalled, "I remember some times where I'm like, 'Okay, action,' and you're like, 'This is disgusting....,'" to which Jordan echoed, "Disgusting."

Jordan stars in a dual role as identical twins Smoke and Stack in the new film, which marks his fourth collaboration with Coogler after Fruitvale Station and the Creed and Black Panther films.

Sinners was released in cinemas on Friday.