Martha Stewart hits out at Katy Perry over Blue Origin space flight

Martha Stewart has surprisingly hit out at Katy Perry over her recent Blue Origin space flight.

Earlier this week, American singer Perry, 40, joined a number of other women to make history as the first all-female crew of adventurers to take a flight into outer space.

The stunt has provoked a very mixed reaction - with a string of stars seemingly happy to line up to criticise the star and her Blue Origin co-passengers.

On Thursday, 83-year-old businesswoman Stewart appeared to become the latest to lash out at the flight, sharing via social media a 2007 video of herself aboard a Boeing 727 called G-Force One in an apparent dig at the all-female crew.

The clip notably featured Stewart commenting that she, "experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity."

And in an accompanying statement she wrote, "Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?" - a clear nod to the lyrics of Perry's 2010 hit Firework.

A further cutting comment on her account's post added, "In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time."

Perry rocketed to space on Monday alongside Amazon billionaire, and Blue Origin owner, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

While the women did make history with their stunt, they have come under heavy criticism since they returned to Earth.

Some have mocked the participants over their use of the word "astronaut" to describe themselves following the reported 11 minute zero gravity experience.

While others have questioned if the space trip achieved anything of scientific relevance.