Footballer Joe Thompson dead at 36 after cancer battle

Football star Joe Thompson has passed away at the age of 36 following a battle against cancer.

The Rochdale AFC player was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma in April 2024 after previously fighting cancer in 2013 and 2017.

He leaves behind devastated wife Chantelle Thompson and their young daughters, Thailula-Lily and Athena Rae.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Chantelle revealed that her husband had died, writing, "The words I thought I would never have to write.... Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, he was at home where he wanted to be in a beautiful peaceful setting surrounding by his family when he transitioned."

The heartbroken entrepreneur went on to share her awe over the fact that Joe had battled cancer "against all the odds" and vowed to "carry his light and legacy" alongside the rest of his family.

She continued, "It's been a long battle, and one that he fought with all his might and he did things HIS way!! He choose his path and walked every step with courage and pride growing closer and closer to god each day whilst still being there for so many others.

"He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy but It's now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven.

"I know he will be deeply missed by everyone and the world will not be the same without his contagious energy."

Chantelle went on to explain that the family are planning to hold an open funeral so that all those who knew and loved him will be able to attend - and said details would be shared in due course.

She added, "Thank you to everyone who has been apart of this journey with us... we are all forever grateful."

Following the news of the sports star's death, tributes were paid, with Rochdale Football Club branding him "loving" with an "infectious personality."