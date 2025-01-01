Prince Harry claims he has been targeted by Al-Qaeda

Prince Harry has claimed that Al-Qaeda has issued a threat to kill him.

The 40-year-old royal has been fighting in court this month over the removal of his UK state-funded security team.

The prince, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, lost his right to police protection when he turned his back on the UK in 2020, dropping his royal duties for a new life in the USA with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their family.

In a closed hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Harry's legal team stated he had been targeted by the terrorist organisation.

People reported on Friday that documents showed that Harry, "confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by Al-Qaida."

While The Telegraph reported that lawyer Shaheed Fatima said the terrorist organization called for the prince "to be murdered" after his security was reduced.

Fatima told the court that Harry's security learned Al-Qaeda published a message saying his, "assassination would please the Muslim community."

Harry served in the British Army from 2005 to 2015, during which time he served two tours in Afghanistan.

He recounted details of his time in the armed forces in his 2023 memoir Spare - with some comments and details he made about his actions in the Middle East provoking anger and criticism from fellow former servicemen and women and those currently in the army.

The prince wrote about killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, sparking anger that his comments showed a lack of respect for human life and could leave those currently serving at risk of attack.

Fatima reportedly told the court last Wednesday, per People, "One must not forget the human dimension of this case. There is a person who is sitting behind me whose safety, whose security and whose life is at stake."

She added, "His presence here and throughout this appeal is a potent demonstration of how much this appeal means to him and his family."

A ruling in the case is expected in the coming weeks.