Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' 'brilliant' performance in The White Lotus

Tom Felton has praised his Harry Potter co-star Jason Isaacs' performance in The White Lotus.

The British actor - best known for playing troublemaker Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series - has commended his former co-star, who played his on-screen father Lucius Malfoy, for his role in the hit HBO drama.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Tom revealed that he saw Jason just before the third season of The White Lotus began filming in Thailand.

"He was great," the 37-year-old gushed. "The last time I saw him was a week or two before he went to Thailand to shoot it."

"He was excited, as was I," the actor continued. "It was cool to see him in something different. Very un-Malfoy-esque, gorgeous tan and no blond hair."

However, the reporter then noted that Jason's White Lotus character Timothy Ratcliff and Lucius had some similarities, as they were both fathers who were "under a lot of pressure".

"Yes, it's a muggle version," Tom jokingly replied, using a term from the Harry Potter franchise to refer to a non-magical person. "But yeah, I thought he was brilliant."

In the series, Isaacs' character Timothy is a financier who has gotten himself into serious trouble. He has to reckon with the fact that his actions will ruin his family's affluent lifestyle when they return home from their holiday.

The third season of The White Lotus, which averaged 16 million viewers, premiered on 16 February and concluded on 6 April.