Ryan Coogler has spoken to Gillian Anderson about The X-Files reboot

Director Ryan Coogler has revealed he's been in touch with Gillian Anderson about his upcoming reboot of her TV show The X-Files.

Following the release of his new movie, Sinners, the Black Panther director is turning his attention to rebooting the famed sci-fi series, which starred Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder.

Confirming the project is "immediately next" on his slate, Coogler said on Last Podcast on the Left, "I've been excited about that for a long time and I'm fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f**king scary."

When asked if he'd spoken with Anderson, the Creed filmmaker replied, "She's incredible and fingers crossed there... We're going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real X-Files fans and maybe find some new ones."

The original paranormal TV show ran from 1993 to 2002, followed by two revival series in 2016 and 2018.

Series creator and showrunner Chris Carter revealed in 2023 that he and Coogler had had conversations about rebooting the supernatural detective series.

During an appearance on the Today show in April 2024, Anderson said she was open to returning as Scully for the reboot.

"Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther - brilliant, brilliant director - has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen," she shared.

"Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I'm not saying no. I think he's really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I'll pop in for a little something something."

However, her co-star Duchovny was less enthusiastic, telling ScreenRant last year, "I don't really have any thoughts on it. It seems to be a whole separate project. I wish them luck."